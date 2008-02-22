All last night on the television set one word was heard most of all, and it was "valedictory." How did this come about? Well, I gather, one from the multiutde of commentators on CNN or Fox or MSNBC must have uttered it -- with all its mortuary and academic purport -- and suddenly everone chimed in: Mrs. Clinton was bidding her farewells.



I, too, thought, prayed for her valedictory. Maybe Hillary had realized that she was kaput. Her inevitable triumph had been snatched away from her by the youngish man whom she patronized in her last moments by comparing him to a Xerox machine. What! Xerox? That commercial incantation, virtually unrecognizable to nearly half the population, showed us just how out of touch, how truly pass