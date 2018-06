Obama has other problems. The AP reports that conservatives are gearing up to go after his patriotism. (Michelle + lapel pin + no hand over heart photo.)

I'd be more inclined to wave this off as bluster if I hadn't just gotten an email from a relative in Ohio who says, coincidentally, "I still run into people who think Obama is a closet muslim and refuses to salute the flag , can you believe that?"

Unfortunately, yes.

--Michael Crowley