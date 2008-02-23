This afternoon, Times public editor Clark Hoyt weighed in on the fallout from the paper's McCain investigation. This is likely Hoyt's biggest scandal yet as Times omsbudsman. While Bill Keller and Times editors continue to stand by the story, Hoyt disputes Keller's claims that the story was justified by the reporting. "What the aides believed might not have been the real truth," is how Hoyt puts it. "And if you cannot provide readers with some independent evidence, I think it is wrong to report the suppositions or concerns of anonymous aides about whether the boss is getting into the wrong bed."

--Gabe Sherman