Soon after the United States entered the World War in December 1941, Rosie

the Riveter appeared in the culture. Millions of women went to work in

crucial industrial positions vacated by men who had gone to fight. Hence

the legend based in fact. There was a popular song about Rosie in 1942

and a Norman Rockwell (no, not Rockwell Kent) painting of her on the cover

of the Saturday Evening Post in May of 1943.



Now, in Ohio, a poster has been produced with Hillary wearing a a

red-and-white polka dot kerchief and a blue work shirt out of which her

muscles protrude. So Hillary is the contemporary version of Rosie. This

version, however, is fantasy. Hillary is clearly more comfy with Denise

Rich and Barbra Streisand. On the other hand, she does wear pants but

hardly the blue jean overalls in which Rockwell put Rosie.



Actually, the two discordant images of the Hillaries -- the pant suits that

somehow highlights her weight and Rosie's get-up that seems more like

Stalinist socialist realism than contemporary working women -- are but twin

expressions of the candidate's desperation. Saturday's FT carries the

Rosie analog. It accompanies a savvy story by Edward Luce,

headlined, "Clinton's lead fades in blue-collar Ohio."

The fact is that Hillary tries to be everyone. In the early days of her

husband's presidency, she was touchy-feely, "the politics of

meaning." Later on she back a communalist, "It takes a village." So

pretentious ... and so cynical.











