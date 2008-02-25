It's Steve Doocy! Well, as Noam points out, it might as well be Doocy, since today's Bill Kristol column is basically just a rehash of dumb anti-Obama stuff Doocy already said on Fox News's morning show. To be honest, I don't think I've ever seen Doocy on Fox, but I remember him well from when I was a kid in D.C. and he was Channel 4 News's "goofy" features reporter. I guess stuff like this was perfect preparation for a Times op-ed gig:

Yes, this is the man Bill Kristol gets his ideas from. Evidently Jim Vance is too deep a thinker for Kristol to pilfer.

--Jason Zengerle