The Clinton campaign responds to the Obama campaign's outrage over the photo of him on Drudge today:

Statement by Maggie Williams, Campaign Manager: “Enough. “If Barack Obama's campaign wants to suggest that a photo of him wearing traditional Somali clothing is divisive, they should be ashamed. Hillary Clinton has worn the traditional clothing of countries she has visited and had those photos published widely. “This is nothing more than an obvious and transparent attempt to distract from the serious issues confronting our country today and to attempt to create the very divisions they claim to decry. “We will not be distracted.”

I can't tell if there's no denial here because they're the source of the photo, as the Obama campaign alleges, or because they think it's beneath them to respond to the accusation. But, if it's the former, then that last sentence is a pretty remarkable assault on the English language.

--Noam Scheiber