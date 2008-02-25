I somehow missed the story until this recent TPM reference, but evidently lifelong GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone has formed a new, anti-Hillary 527 named Citizens United Not Timid. Its sole purpose? To call attention to its own classy, sophisticated acronym. In an amused, semi-approving Weekly Standard piece, Stone explains: "[I]t's one-word education. That's our mission. No issues. No policy groups. No position papers." According to the Standard, news of the group is being blast-emailed to "hundreds of thousands" of GOP addresses. I can only hope that this number includes a preponderance of (genuine) social conservatives. Congratulations, guys. This is your party.

--Christopher Orr