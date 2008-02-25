Last week, European Muslims were again threatening Denmark because some Copenhagen newspaper had reprinted the famous cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. And now they are calling in their heavy artillery. It appears from an A.P. dispatch today that Sudan has "threatened to expel Danish organizations, snub the country's officials and boycott its products" in retaliation for the publication of the caricatures. Shouldn't it be the other way around? That is, that Denmark and all the other civilized countries should put Sudan under a total embargo for its relentless war against black Africans in Darfur? This means we should also block their oil exports out of Port Sudan, oil to China not excepted. Are we serious about stopping what Colin Powell called "the first genocide of the 21st century" or are we not? I suspect we are not.