The email with this letter arrived in my inbox late, so I haven't had a chance to get official word from the Obama campaign. (I'll update as soon as I do.) In the past, campaign spokesmen have said they think it's a fair mailer. If they have more to say, I'm guessing that they will argue that, until Clinton provides a precise definition of "affordability," there's always the possibility she'd be asking people to pay more than they should. But that seems like a pretty remote possibility to me, given not just the budgetary commitment Clinton has made but also her own political history. Does anybody seriously believe she would sign a law forcing families making $40,000 a year to give up basic necessities in order to pay for exorbitantly priced health insurance? (For that matter, does anybody believe Ted Kennedy, John Dingell, and the rest of the Democrats in Congress would ever vote for such a measure?)

Obama says he's genuinely committed both to universal health insurance and to fostering a new politics free of old-fashioned demogoguery. I'd like to believe him and, more often than not, I do. But the reemergence of this mailer makes me wonder if I'm being naive.

Still, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention one other thing: Notwithstanding these attacks and the fact that Obama's plan seems less appealing to me than Clinton's, the differences between the two still pale in comparison to the differences they both have with presumptive Republican nominee John McCain. But you can read about that here, in the dead-tree edition of TNR.

--Jonathan Cohn

*UPDATE: Just to be clear, one of the signatories, Cal-Berkeley economist and former Clinton Administration official Laura Tyson, is a senior economic adviser to the Clinton campaign. Jeanne Lambrew of the University of Texas-Austin has said she advised the Clinton campaign on a few occasions, although my understanding is that it was all rather informal. In any event, I didn't mean to imply none of the people signing the letter had formally backed Clinton. (Looking down the list, there may be some others.) As with the last group letter in this debate, which also came with an impressive list of intellectuals backing it, the signatories include some people tied to the campaign. But I was more struck -- as I was then -- by the high-profile names like Gruber, Glied, and Reinhardt whom I know not to be affiliated.

**ANOTHER UPDATE: Just to be clear about one more thing, if you're sick of reading about this, believe me when I say I'm sick of writing about it. So for something different, follow the link to the article about McCain's health plan at the end of the item. That's where the debate is going in the future, as it should.

FULL TEXT OF LETTER

February 25, 2008

To Interested Parties:

This presidential campaign has lived up to its historic potential. Bold visions and policies have been offered. And the debate has been vigorous. However, a debate that generates more heat than light sets back rather than advances shared goals. This has happened in health care.

Senators Clinton and Obama have both embraced what should be a non-partisan goal: ensuring affordable, quality coverage for all Americans. They both have policies to ensure access to affordable health insurance. Both rely on an individual requirement with enforcement provisions to ensure universality for targeted populations. The main difference between their plans is that Senator Clinton would make health security a right and responsibility for all Americans, while Senator Obama would do so only for children and thereby cover fewer Americans.

Regardless of one’s views about whether the individual requirements in healthcare should apply to all American adults or just American parents of children, all people committed to universal healthcare can agree that our policy debates should focus on substance.

Unfortunately, the Obama campaign is circulating in Ohio and elsewhere its “Harry and Louise” mailers that unfairly and unconstructively attack Senator Clinton’s universal health care reform plan. These mailers purposely revive “Harry and Louise,” the actors hired by the insurance industry to help destroy health reform in the first Clinton Administration. They make the inaccurate claim that the plan would force people to purchase unaffordable health insurance. Senator Clinton’s plan clearly recognizes that universal coverage cannot be achieved unless health coverage is affordable, and her plan provides subsidies to ensure it is affordable.

The “Harry and Louise” mailer literally takes a page from the playbook of the health insurance industry and other special interests which spent over $300 million to kill any meaningful healthcare reform in 1993-94. It undermines serious dialogue on needed changes to the health care system.

We call on all candidates for President to recommit to a civil, positive discourse that does not undermine the larger goal of quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans. To that end, we urge Senator Obama’s campaign to cease using a mailing that is clearly inconsistent with this goal.





While the current and/or past affiliation of the individuals are listed, please note that the individuals listed are representing themselves and not their institutions.





Signed by (in alphabetical order):





