1) The Clinton campaign is accused of circulating a photo of Barack Obama wearing Somali garb on a visit to Africa, and declines to deny that someone on the campaign may have been responsible.

2) The Clinton campaign says that, regardless, there's nothing wrong with Obama's wearing that clothing, and that it's absurd to call it "divisive."

1) On "Morning Joe," Hillary supporter Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones says that the Clinton campaign would not "condone" the circulation of such a photo, and that "I would not personally have done it." But she adds,

2) "I have no shame, or no problem, with people looking at Barack Obama in his native clothing, in the clothing of his country." [itals mine] For any dim enough to have missed her implication, seconds later she brings up peoples' right to wear "the clothing of their nation" yet one more time. (Video below)

