On Sunday, Barack Obama spoke about Israel in Cleveland. Marty, who of course is a very strong Israel hawk, read the remarks and declared himself satisfied. Matthew Yglesias, who is seized with intense disdain for Israel hawks in general and Marty in particular, also read the remarks and declared himself satisfied.

Maybe he really can bring America together.

Intrigued, I read the remarks myself. (My views fall in between, a bit closer to Marty's.) And I think Obama pretty much nailed it.