Hail Columbia! It Picks Its Israelis Very Carefully
Here, from the eminent Middle Eastern scholar Martin Kramer -- the author of Ivory Towers on Sand, among other books -- a catch-up on how Columbia University is handling its Zionist problem. It does it by having Palestinian extremists patrol the halls of academe.