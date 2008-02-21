Hillary and her pals are desperate, and so they are doing desperate acts.

Here's a photograph they've been circulating:

The FT this morning is confident enough that the responsibility for

this obscenity belongs at Hillary's doorstep that it has basically

attributed the distribution to her minions. And, in a smarmy response to

the controversy, a Clinton official said, "If Barack Obama's campaign wants

to suggest that a photo of him wearing traditional Somali clothing is

divisive, they should be ashamed."

Such hypocrisy. Yuk!