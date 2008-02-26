What better time to start handicapping next year's Oscar nominees than 40 hours after the conclusion of this year's broadcast? Scott Feinberg of And the Winner Is...--who like the rest of us, hasn't actually seen any of the films in question--goes through some of the likely contenders and wild-guesses that Australia, Defiance, Frost/Nixon, The Reader, and Revolutionary Road will vie for the little gold man (with The Young Victoria as an alternate). Personally, I'm pre-rooting for Charlie Kauffman's Synecdoche, New York.

(via Vulture)



--Christopher Orr

