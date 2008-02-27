With that quote, Obama was presumably talking about mailers like this one (via abcnews.com) that went out in Wisconsin. That mailer featured photos of seven people with the headline, "Barack Obama, Which of These People Don't Deserve Health Care?." On the next page, it says, "Barack Obama's Health Care Plan Leaves 15 Million Americans Without Coverage. Will It Be You?"

I don't think the mailer is wrong substantively. If 15 million people end up without health insurance, then one in seven people won't have it. It's also possible that without a mandate, the reforms may not work as planned – in which case a lot of people really wouldn't be able to get health insurance, even if they wanted to do so. (For example, if insurers feel they have to protect against adverse selection – that is, healthy people gaming the system – they'll keep their rates higher. Those rates might be high enough so that some people really couldn't afford coverage.)



On the other hand, I can see how Obama or somebody working for him might think the mailer does paint Obama as an opponent of universal health care in principle – which, very clearly, he is not. You can argue that his plan wouldn't be as effective as Clinton's. You could also argue that universal health care hasn't been as central to his campaign as it has to Clinton's, raising questions of just how hard he would push for it if he became president. But you can't honestly suggest that Obama wants people to be uninsured.

Obama, after all, devoted considerable energy in the Illinois state legislature to expanding government health insurance programs and putting the state on a path to achieving universal coverage for its own residents. As a presidential candidate, he has put forward a plan that, whatever its flaws, would still expand coverage quite significantly – at no small cost in resources. And he has certainly embraced the principle of universal coverage at every possible turn.

In the grand scheme of things, this doesn't justify the mailers his campaign have put out – which are not only more misleading but also damaging to the cause of universal coverage itself. But at least I can understand why they might have felt such tactics were necessary. And, in a perverse sort of way, there's something comforting about the fact that Obama can play hardball when he needs to do so.