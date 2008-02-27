Sean Hannity on Fox News last night:

The issue of race has come up here, not only those comments by Michelle Obama. She said, for the first time in my life I'm proud of my country, which I think stunned a lot of people. It's also the news that came out this week... that she had written this thesis while she was at Princeton, where she talked about, quote, blacks must join in solidarity to combat a white oppressor.

There's the issue of Dr. Jeremiah Wright, who was the pastor of Barack Obama 's church. And he has this black value system, commitment to the black community, the black family, pursuit of the black work ethic. And it goes on and on, mentioning all those things. Do you think those issues will become pronounced as the campaign moves forward?