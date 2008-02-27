Yglesias asks:

Will John McCain be asked to specifically denounce each and every white supremacist leader in America who urges his followers to back McCain over Obama?

Maybe not--because as I write in our new issue, it's not clear the white supremacists will urge their followers to back McCain over Obama! (Doesn't sound like David Duke will, for instance....)



Relatedly, by coincidence, the main headline at the KKK website currently offers this hilariously weird clarification:

Ku Klux Klan DOES NOT Endorse Barack Obama for President Despite some rumors, the Ku Klux Klan is not endorsing Barack Obama for President....

Apparently confusion was sown by an Onion-like gag headline. But the notion may not be as absurd as it sounds!