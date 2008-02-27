Henry Waxman's House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Roger Clemens committed perjury when he testified before Congress earlier this month (text of the committee's letter here). This comes a day after the New York Daily News reported that Clemens may have previously joked about seeing his wife and Jose Canseco's ex-wife comparing their breast implants at a 1998 party at Canseco's house that Clemens, under oath, denied having attended.

Not to be outdone, a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee today summoned the commissioners and union chiefs of the four major North American pro sprots leagues to testify. The subcommittee threatened to resurrect the failed Drug Free Sports Act, which would have effectively federalized the leagues' drug-testing programs. Aside from the commissioners' admission (again) that they would really rather not use blood tests to combat the proliferation of human-growth hormone in pro sports, it quickly became clear that there's no good reason for such a massive intervention on the part of Congress. So the hearing deteriorated into lawmakers haranging about personal topics of interest (Ed Whitfield of Kentucky bemoaned the use of steroids in horse racing; Vito Fossella of New York, on behalf of Jets fans everywhere, asked Roger Goodell for an update on the Patriots' videotape scandal).

But it wasn't supposed to be just the four major leagues represented at the hearing. Subcommittee chairman Bobby Rush of Illinois revealed that he had also invited Vince McMahon, chairman of the board of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), but that McMahon had declined to attend. Said Rush: