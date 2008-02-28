Hamas continued its showering of Kassams on Sderot, and Israel continued
its retributive strikes on Gaza. There were the dead and the wounded, one
fatality being Israeli. Southern Israel came under particular heavy
attack, with at least 50 rockets having fallen in the span of two hours on
Wednesday. Much of this is reported in a New York Times article by
my friend and sometime TNR writer Isabel Kershner. And also a more timely
piece in Ha'aretz.
Of the eight Palestinians killed, two were identified by Gaza residents as
having just returned from Iran.