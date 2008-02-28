Hamas continued its showering of Kassams on Sderot, and Israel continued

its retributive strikes on Gaza. There were the dead and the wounded, one

fatality being Israeli. Southern Israel came under particular heavy

attack, with at least 50 rockets having fallen in the span of two hours on

Wednesday. Much of this is reported in a New York Times article by

my friend and sometime TNR writer Isabel Kershner. And also a more timely

piece in Ha'aretz.



Of the eight Palestinians killed, two were identified by Gaza residents as

having just returned from Iran.