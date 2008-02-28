For Immediate Release

Contact Press Office at: 202.360.3273

Nader to Announce VP Running Mate, Speak At GWU

Washington, D.C. - Ralph Nader will announce his Vice Presidential running mate at a press conference in downtown Washington, D.C. at noon on Thursday, February 28.

Nader and his Vice Presidential running mate will both deliver speeches later in the day at 6.30 pm at George Washington University, followed by a Q and A.

The title of the speech will be "Global Corporate States and the Destruction of Democratic Movements."