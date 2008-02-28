For Immediate Release
Nader to Announce VP Running Mate, Speak At GWU
Washington, D.C. - Ralph Nader will announce his Vice Presidential running mate at a press conference in downtown Washington, D.C. at noon on Thursday, February 28.
Nader and his Vice Presidential running mate will both deliver speeches later in the day at 6.30 pm at George Washington University, followed by a Q and A.
The title of the speech will be "Global Corporate States and the Destruction of Democratic Movements."
Make the speech about "parties," rather than "movements" and Nader might actually be able to speak from experience.
--Christopher Orr