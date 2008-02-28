A couple nights ago, I remarked upon the Clinton campaign's curious habit of citing a Saturday Night Live skit depicting the media fawning over Obama as proof that the media is actually favoring him. (Time reports that Bill called Tina Fey t thank her for the skit.) Well, my logic may not have convinced them, but now I see that the Daily Show is mocking the notion that the media is out to get Clinton. By the logic of the Clinton campaign, this would seem to be a definitive refutation, unless somehow Mad TV weighs in on her side to break the tie:

--Jonathan Chait

