I can understand why people in the Clinton campaign might feel angry and resentful towards Mark Penn. I don't really understand what good they think it does to express that to reporters right now. (Unless the goal is to get Penn fired. But I don't see how some generalized disparagement in the press accomplishes that. It's not like Hillary doesn't know who's been running things.)

P.S. Unless those people--in this case, Harold Ickes--suspect Penn has been tearing them down first. Just speculating.

--Michael Crowley