In her memorable post-mortem of the 2000 Gore campaign, "Scenes from a Marriage," the late Marjorie Williams explored the deep rift that had emerged between Al Gore and Bill Clinton and the bitter finger-pointing between their two camps regarding who was to blame for the loss. "The Gore side," Williams wrote, "argues that Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky cost Gore the election, and that Clinton compounded his sins with obstructive complaints about the competence of Gore's campaign. The Clinton side argues that Gore bungled a simple campaign he should have won--and, in sidelining Clinton for the duration, showed wretched disloyalty in the bargain." (The piece can be found in Williams's collection The Woman at the Washington Zoo, which belongs on the shelf of anyone interested in Washington or fine writing in general.)

It's still early, of course, but in the Karen Tumulty piece Mike linked to earlier there are signs that an eerily similar cycle of blame may be emerging between Bill and some of those responsible for running Hillary's presidential campaign, with the Hillarylanders (like Gore) pointing at Bill's vanity and lack of self-restraint and Bill, in turn, questioning their political competence and failure to keep him involved.

The first half of this equation is not new--following his remarks after South Carolina, any number of observers accused Bill of being reckless and destructive--but Tumulty gets a couple of Clinton insiders to endorse this view rather forcefully (though, of course, off the record):

"I think he just did her such damage," says a friend and supporter, expressing a sentiment that many feel privately. "They'll never see it that way, because they can't. And he has no self-knowledge. This has magnified all his worst traits."... Nowhere did it get worse than in South Carolina. A Clinton campaign official says Bill "hijacked the candidacy in South Carolina. It was appalling to watch it."

And then there's Bill's counter-complaint that Hillary's campaign has been incompetent and has not taken appropriate advantage of his own political skills: