Marc Ambinder runs the delegate numbers--making a number of generous assumptions for Clinton in the process (such as all of her pledged superdelegates sticking with her)--and her "path to victory" doesn't look very likely. Bottom-line:

If Florida and Michigan's delegations are seated fully to her advantage, and if she wins in Ohio by 65% and wins in Texas by 65%, and all other percentages hold, she can win the nomination.

Yikes.

--Jason Zengerle