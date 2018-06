Via The Page, this memo from the Clinton campaign is pretty hilarious:

With an eleven state winning streak coming out of February, Senator Obama is riding a surge of momentum that has enabled him to pour unprecedented resources into Texas, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont. If he cannot win all of these states with all this effort, there’s a problem.

I look forward to a Wednesday morning (victory) memo if Obama wins Texas, Ohio, and Vermont, but loses Rhode Island.

--Isaac Chotiner