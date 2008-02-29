Great stuff in Blaine Harden's WashPost dispatch from North Korea:

The statue is shockingly big and commands a vast concrete plaza on a hill overlooking the capital. Large speakers broadcast martial music. When North Koreans visit, as they often do in sizable, highly organized groups, they bow to the statue.

For foreign visitors, snapping pictures of what may well be the world's tallest statue of a dead dictator, the first question that comes to mind is:

"How tall is it?"

This reporter's minder seemed tormented by the question. He took a long time to formulate an answer.

"We respect our Great Leader," he said. "We don't measure the height."

The minder paused, then began again.

"We measure the size of the statue by the size of hearts of the Korean people."

Another pause. Then the minder asked, rather sheepishly, if he might go off the record. Bottom line: He didn't know.