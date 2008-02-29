The ongoing naming dispute between Greece and (the Former Yugoslav Republic of) Macedonia is escalating. Last week Greece announced its intention to block Macedonia's bid to join NATO and the EU unless the country changes its name (which also refers to a neighboring region of Greece). This touched off a protest of 5000 Macedonians in Skopje yesterday. Thankfully, the U.N. is on the case:

On Tuesday, U.N. envoy Matthew Nimetz proposed five name alternatives: Constitutional Republic of Macedonia, Democratic Republic of Macedonia, Independent Republic of Macedonia, New Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Upper Macedonia. (emphasis mine)

Ahem. If Ban Ki-moon and company think Greece is the only aggressively territorial entity out there when it comes to names, they're sorely mistaken.

--Josh Patashnik