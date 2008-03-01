What Next For Cuba?

One Herbert Matthews covered revolutionary Cuba for the New York Times. Matthews was infatuated with Castro, as another Timesman Walter Duranty became intoxicated with Leninist and Stalinist Russia. Thus, generations of Americans were systematically misled about Communism and what it did to societies that had other and more humane alternatives.



Look into the eyes of lefties from 1959 and beyond, and there is still a dazzled myopia when Castro is mentioned. In the meantime, the Cuban people have lived for fully half a century under terror and deprivation while the dictatorship lumbered on with periodic outbursts of systematic cruelty subsumed in an atmosphere of habitual fear.



You have only to look back to the painter Julian Schnabel's film Before Night Falls, a searing tale of the real-life gay Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas, to see how relentlessly brutal was the Castro regime. (Yes, the same Schnabel whose movie, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, is now the subject of conversation at many intelligent dinner tables.)



In any case, this little ramble is just a prologue to my calling your attention to a depressing but very persuasive article by Joe Contreras, "Island of Failed Promises," in Newsweek. I don't often cite Newsweek as a great source. But this piece just does it.

