Jack Nicholson has cut what must surely be the strangest ad of the campaign season. It's a big mix of many of Jack's finest film moments, edited so they appear as if he is talking about the junior senator from New York. Most bizarre of all is the clip from A Few Good Men where Nicholson, trying to humiliate Demi Moore, says, "There is nothing on this earth sexier than a woman that you have to salute in the morning." Enjoy!

--Isaac Chotiner