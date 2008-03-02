Bloomberg For Vice President?

Well, some people say he's running for governor of New York as a

Republican. This would be hard for the Empire State G.O.P. to

swallow. After all, a few months ago Bloomberg actually quit the

Republican Party -- maybe because he was serious thinking about throwing

himself into the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination. Other

folk speculate that he'd prefer to fight Eliot Spitzer for the State

House within the parameters of the Democratic Party.



Why is Bloomberg so fungible? Maybe because he has $10 or even $15 billion

to his name. He could finance any campaign in which he was himself a

candidate, including a race for the vice presidency.



In a speculative but shrewd column in Sunday's New York Post, John

Avlon argues that, "The likely nominees John McCain and Barack Obama both

have compelling reasons to consider Bloomberg for veep -- as well as

considerable risk to their reputations as reformers." The compelling

reasons are not just financial. But how would it sit with the American

people if the second candidate were to open his ticket to the charge that

the election was being literally bought by him?



But Bloomberg has other liabilities. If he is the Republican nominee,

McCain will not be able to calm those in his party who are, to say the

least, ambivalent about him and deeply doubt his conservatism.



If Obama chooses Bloomberg, would the fact that the mayor of New York is

also Jewish not make the ticket seem dangerously alien to many

Americans? A black man and a Jew. That would be crossing not one but two

enormous thresholds.







