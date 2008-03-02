Hillary On The Muslim Question

She spoke to Steve Croft of "60 Minutes" tonight. Excerpt, with italics added by me:

Croft: You don't believe that Senator Obama's a Muslim?

Clinton: Of course not. I mean, that's, you know--there is no basis for that. You know, I take him on the basis of what he says. And, you know, there isn't any reason to doubt that.



Croft: You said you take Senator Obama at his word that he's not a Muslim. You don't believe that he's a Muslim?

Clinton: No, no. Why would I? There's no--no, there is nothing to base that on, as far as I know.



Croft: It's just scurrilous--

Clinton: Look, I have been the target of so many ridiculous rumors that I have a great deal of sympathy for anybody who gets, you know, smeared with the kind of rumors that go on all the time.