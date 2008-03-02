Last week I wrote a piece about the split within the New York Times' editorial board in the run-up to the paper's endorsement of Hillary Clinton. A number of editorial board members favored Obama, but Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. superseded their voices and endorsed Clinton. One thought: it will be interesting to watch the Times react to the vote in Texas and Ohio. Will the editorial page call for Clinton to step aside if Obama picks up one or both of the crucial contests? Editorial page editor Andy Rosenthal told me last week that the paper won't make an official general election endorsement until after the conventions. But with Clinton potentially fighting on after March 4, the paper's voice will be an important one in sorting out the delegate mess.

--Gabe Sherman