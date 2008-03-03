What About The Cash?

At the risk of getting too Mark Halperin-esque on you, keep an eye out today for official word on how much the Obama campaign raised in February. Late last week we heard a lot about how Obama was expected to raise something like $50 million. I assumed that grew out of some exquisite expectation-setting by the Obama campaign, which had actually raised a lot more ($55 million? $60 million?), and which would announce it Sunday night or Monday morning, as a way of generating last-minute momentum. Well, Sunday night has passed. Are we going to hear anything today? And, if not, what to make of it?

Update: With murmurs of the Goolsbee flap and Rezko (whose corruption trial begins) today, I'd say it wouldn't hurt to roll out that number...

--Noam Scheiber