NYT:

Mrs. Clinton herself has privately told advisers that she has a hard time imagining ending her campaign if she wins Ohio and narrowly loses Texas, given that she has money in the bank and that she believes she would have an edge in the next big vote, Pennsylvania on April 22, because its demographics are similar to Ohio’s.

That would certainly be an uphill battle, not least thanks to Bill's recent statement that "I don't think she can be" the nominee if she doesn't win both states.



--Michael Crowley