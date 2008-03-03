Menu
Bush, Least Curious Man On Earth

February 28:

Even President Bush expressed surprise at a news conference Thursday when a reporter told him that some analysts were predicting $4-per-gallon gasoline. "That's interesting. I hadn't heard that," Bush responded.

March 3:

[Bob Geldof] reports that he asked Bush how he got his laundry done on such foreign trips. "Laundry, huh?" replied Bush. "Y'know, I've never asked that. I usually just wear the same thing all day, but if I need to change, there's always a room I can go to. Laundry, huh? Is this the interview, Geldof? It's certainly a different technique!"

Eve Fairbanks

