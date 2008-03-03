The Pity Party: Russia's Nonexistent Opposition

Here's the latest dispatch from Michael Idov, our man in Moscow. You can also find his most recent video report here. (For more election coverage from Russia, check yesterday's post and video.)

Yesterday in the New York Times Magazine, Andrew Meier profiled one of the perennially thwarted Russian opposition leaders, Eduard Limonov. “[President-elect] Dmitri Medvedev … is little more than a proxy,” Meier writes, but “there remains one genuine opposition force, the Other Russia.” To be blunt about it, no there doesn’t. At least from where I stand--literally.

I spent the final hours of March 2 in the closest place Moscow had to an opposition HQ that night: a party at Mayak Café organized by a dissident web site called grani.ru. Every notable Other Russian in the city was present. Mikhail Kasyanov, the former prime minister, chatted with Vladimir Ryzhkov, the former Duma speaker. (Both had wanted to run against Medvedev and were barred on sadistic technicalities). Former TV star Viktor Shenderovich, now blacklisted from all but one networks, milled about cracking jokes about Putin’s agents infiltrating the party. The atmosphere was that of an iconic Khruschev-era Soviet kitchen: smoke-swathed intelligentsia exchanging cracks about how screwed they are. Quite a few of the guests were old enough to have sat in those kitchens.

For a gathering with at least two viable candidates in attendance, notably absent was anything resembling a plan, a platform, a blueprint for moving on. The organizers showed a satirical cartoon. A woman moved through the crowd distributing plastic bags that said “I’m Taking No Part In This Farce,” made famous hours ago by Garry Kasparov, who toted one to a photo op in St. Petersburg. Then they showed the cartoon again. At 9 pm, when the last polls closed, everyone whipped out a mobile phone and checked the results: Medvedev in a landslide, shocker. A new round of unfunny jokes followed. (It’s 2026, and Putin says to Medvedev: “Wait, I forget, who am I this time, Prime Minister or President? Medvedev: “I think I’m Prime Minister. You’re President.” Putin: “Then fetch me a beer.”) The event’s official peg was the launch of a new opposition web site, granitv.ru, which, activist Yulia Berezovskaya explained, was meant as a riposte to the lavishly funded pro-Putin site russia.ru. That it was being launched on the night of the elections, and not, say, three months earlier, speaks volumes.