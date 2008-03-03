Would You Hire Hillary Clinton?

And listening to her just now, it was easy to see why that might be. She offered her typically thorough explanation of policy proposals, which -- however workmanlike -- hit the notes the audience wanted to hear. She talked mostly about trade, promising again to revisit NAFTA. She also took a direct swipe at Obama, citing the recent controversy over whether one of his advisers told a Canadian official Obama's pronouncements on trade were merely campaign rhetoric. "I don't have my campaign tell a foreign government behind closed doors 'that's just politics,'" Clinton said. "I tell you what I mean." (Apologies if the quote isn't exact; my notes on that line aren't perfect. For more on this flap, see Noam's writeup here.)

Health care also figured prominently in her speech, as always. And while the reporters following her may have rolled their eyes at the umpeenth discusson of the issue, she held the audience pretty rapt with a story she'd heard downstate earlier in the campaign. As Clinton told it, it was about an uninsured woman witha a troubled pregnancy who tried to get prenatal care but was turned away, because she couldn't afford $100 exam fee upfront. The woman ended up losing the baby -- and, eventually, her own life. (She also ended up costing the state far more in emergency care -- hundreds of thousands of dollars, Clinton said -- than the relatively puny costs of the proper prenatal tratment.)

Clinton also used the event to showcase her new* slogan, which she's been using in Ohio: "Who would you hire?"

It's hard to think of four words that could better capture the entirety of her argument. It stresses her experience -- or, to put in more union-friendly terms, her seniority. And while that's not exactly a new argument for Clinton, the slogan has other layers of meaning, as well. Among other things, it instantaly conjures images of people looking for jobs, which is precisely the sort of issue that Clinton hopes will be foremost in voters minds.

It is also about as close as Clinton is going to come to replicating Obama's theme of empowerment. Like all great organizers, Obama has generated such incredible enthusiasm among supporters by convincing them (rightly so!) that by supporting him they are actually creating a political force that will change their lives for the better. That's the secret of movement-building.