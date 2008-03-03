Fault Lines

Ickes:

“Mark Penn has run this campaign,” said Ickes in a brief phone interview this morning. “Besides Hillary Clinton, he is the single most responsible person for this campaign."... “I have been at meetings where he introduces himself as the campaign’s chief strategist. I’ve heard him call himself that many times, say, ‘I am the chief strategist.’” Asked if Penn preferred the title of chief strategist to pollster, Ickes said, “Prefer it? He insists on it!” When asked if Penn was therefore responsible for the campaign’s strategy, Ickes said, “It’s pretty plain for anyone to see that he has shaped the strategy of the campaign. He has called the shots.”

Penn:

Penn said in an e-mail over the weekend that he had "no direct authority in the campaign," describing himself as merely "an outside message advisor with no campaign staff reporting to me."



"I have had no say or involvement in four key areas -- the financial budget and resource allocation, political or organizational sides. Those were the responsibility of Patti Solis Doyle, Harold Ickes and Mike Henry, and they met separately on all matters relating to those areas."

It's worth noting that, of the three people Penn fingers, Ickes is the only one still with the campaign.

By all accounts, Ickes and Penn have hated one another for a long time, so it's not surprising to see each try to pin the blame for Hillary's loss on the other. What is surprising is to see them doing it so publicly before she's even, you know, lost.