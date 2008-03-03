Condi Rice's Bad Trip



No, she didn't exactly take drugs. But it is as if she did.



The fact is that her peace fantasy persuaded Hamas to launch its more advanced rocketry into Israel. Which forced Israel to retaliate. Which forced Mohammad Abbas to break off negotiations with Israel.



All in behalf of a dream that, certainly now, could not happen. Noah Pollak has analyzed the context of the renewed Gaza war, and it is the frantic peace-making efforts of the United States. Better for all if the status quo were to remain status quo. Better certainly than peace initiatives that roil the landscape.



