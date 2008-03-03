Hillary's Sincerity, Painful To Watch

The one trait Hillary Cinton certainly cannot convey is sincerity. Except for her sincerity in being mystified at why she is losing the race for the nomination. She believed that her victory was inevitable in the same way she believed that she had 35 years of experience that prepared her for the presidency. For that matter, she also believed that visiting 81 foreign countries made her grasp the politics of each of them.

I've linked to the FT's Clive Crook before, and I want to link to him again today. A Brit, he understands the haughtiness Hillary brings to politics and why that haughtiness keeps people from having sympathy for her.