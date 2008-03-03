Viva La Muerte, Long Live Death

"The Americans love Pepsi-Cola, we love death," said a Muslim zealot in Afghanistan. Nice contrast. Probably a true contrast.

Zahra Maladan, a Lebanese mother who edits a women's magazine, told her son that, "If you're not going to follow the steps of the Islamic resistance martyrs, then I don't want you." Imagine growing up in a home like that.

Alan Dershowitz has published a column, "Worshippers of Death," in today's Wall Street Journal that takes up the challenge of those mothers whose ambitions for their sons and daughters are to have them kill others and, in the process, also themselves.