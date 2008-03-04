Where Today Will Leave Us

I just wanted to run through what tonight's possible scenarios would mean:

1.) Hillary wins both Ohio and Texas. I don't see how this doesn't send us into a six-week-long battle for Pennsylvania. Yes, Obama is still going to lead by more than 100 pledged delegates at the end of the night. And, yes, it's not clear where Hillary makes those delegates up. But there's no way Hillary exits the race after winning two populous states, regardless of how narrow the victories. If nothing else, she'll have a huge media afterglow to bask in. And, in effect, the voters will have said they want the race to continue. I don't see the notoriously weak-kneed superdelegates contradicting either group.

On top of everything else, the Clintonites will point to their Texas primary victory and a (likely) Texas caucus loss as evidence that caucus states are screwy and should be viewed skeptically. It's much too convenient an argument for them. But the starkness of the Texas example will give the media pause.

Of course, if Obama can come back and win Pennsylvania in late April, he ends the nomination fight right there. Not only would the delegate math clearly be impossible for Hillary, so would any appeal to populous-state wins. The superdelegates would almost certainly abandon her. She has to keep winning to get this to the convention.