Last week Clinton spokesman Phil Singer was ridiculed for telling the press corps they should take cues from Saturday Night Light's skits on pro-Obama media bias. Last night CNN's Anderson Cooper conducted an entire segment based on the show's latest debate-parody sketch. Cooper's guests, correspondents John King and Candy Crowley*, basically conceded that Obama has gotten gentle treatment.

*No relation--she doesn't even pronounce it right!

--Michael Crowley