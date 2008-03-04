This Is Obama Country, Too

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Northwest Ohio may turn out to be Clinton Country, as I wrote earlier today. But that hasn't stopped Obama from creating pockets of intense support here. And it's something to behold.

Around mid-afternoon, I stopped by one of Obama's local canvassing operations -- one of the four operating today within the city limits of Toledo. (Four may not sound like a lot, but Toledo is a pretty small city.) It was a terminus of busy activity, as volunteers streamed in, claimed their lists of voter rolls, then headed back out to knock on doors, identify supporters, and get them to the polls.

A local supporter named Mark Austin was in charge. He told me he was one of five or six people who started their own Obama campaign organization "organically" about a year ago, using the famously user-friendly campaign website. Membership in Austin's group -- one of several that have sprung up here -- is now up to 200 people, he told me. And for the primary orgnaizing efforts, he says, they've been drawing people from all over, including a lot of Democrats from neighboring Michigan who never got the chance to organize for Obama in their own state.



While Austin acknowledged this part of town -- and, more generally, this part of Ohio -- is an area of strength for Clinton, he argued that Obama still pulls well here from a broad cross-section of people. And I have no problem believing that. As he reminded me, when Obama came here just over a week ago, 10,000 people filled the gym at the University of Toledo -- with another 5,000 people reportedly being turned away. By comparison, Clinton's two recent visits here drew crowds that numbered in the hundreds.