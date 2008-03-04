Texas Raw Vote

According to CNN, Obama leads Clinton 452,000 votes to 326,000. They say this is only 1 percent of precincts reporting, but that's misleading. In 2004, there were fewer than 800,000 total votes cast in the Democratic primary. Obviously it's going to be significantly higher this time, but those vote numbers aren't peanuts. Presumably those are early votes (so they're not included in the number of precincts reporting), and who knows where in the state they're from, but still, that's a lot of votes.

Incidentally, it's sort of surprising they're already reporting raw vote totals even though polls are still open in the part of West Texas that's in the Mountain Time Zone. I thought that was a no-no.

Update: The New York Times has county-by-county results here. Unclear if these results include early votes.

Update II: Apparently they're expecting on the order of 3.3 million voters--so that means the numbers already reported account for maybe 20-25 percent of the votes likely to be cast.

