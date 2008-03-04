The Mccain-clinton Ticket, Ctd.

On CNN, Clinton water-bearer Paul Begala was just asked whether his candidate's comments suggesting that John McCain is qualified for the presidency and Barack Obama is not were "over the line." His response?

It's for her to draw the lines.

Good to know that the rules are being set by a disinterested party. Pressed on the question, an obviously uncomfortable Begala retreated to, "But the truth is, John McCain was going to say this anyway." That, evidently, is now the hurdle. If it's an appropriate attack for the (soon-to-be) GOP nominee to make, it's an appropriate attack for Hillary Clinton to make.

--Christopher Orr

