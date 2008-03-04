Over There

Just one in five Ohio voters called Iraq their "most important issue." (The economy was at 58 percent and health care at 19 percent.) Not what I would have predicted a year ago. Obama won those voters 53-47.

Meanwhile, Hillary's tireless contrasting with Obama on health care has yielded limited results. She only won health care voters 52-47. (For some reason She did much better on that score in Texas: 58-40.)

Update: CNN's exit poll shows the Texas vote was 57 percent female and 43 percent male, and Hillary and Obama won those votes, respectively, in equal proportions. Even accounting for pro-Obama early voting, doesn't that bode awfully well for Hillary?



--Michael Crowley