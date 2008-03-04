Menu
Magazine

Over There

By

Add to Pocket

Just one in five Ohio voters called Iraq their "most important issue." (The economy was at 58 percent and health care at 19 percent.) Not what I would have predicted a year ago.  Obama won those voters 53-47.

Meanwhile, Hillary's tireless contrasting with Obama on health care has yielded limited results. She only won health care voters 52-47. (For some reason She did much better on that score in Texas: 58-40.)

Update: CNN's exit poll shows the Texas vote was 57 percent female and 43 percent male, and Hillary and Obama won those votes, respectively, in equal proportions. Even accounting for pro-Obama early voting, doesn't that bode awfully well for Hillary?

--Michael Crowley 

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy