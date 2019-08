Hillary may be on a roll, but she desperately, desperately needs better one-liners. Here are two cringers:

"No candidate has ever won the Democratic primary without winning the state of Ohio!"

Persuasive, except that almost no primary race has gone on competitively through Ohio.

"I'm just getting warmed up!"

Indeed, now is a great time to get warmed up, except that most states have already voted.

--Eve Fairbanks