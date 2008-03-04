A Second Question Of The Night

Is Pennsylvania appreciably more isolationist or anti-war than the states we've already been through? I hadn't heard him say something like this before:

It’s the same course that threatens a century of war in Iraq – a third and fourth and fifth tour of duty for brave troops who’ve done all we’ve asked them to, even while we ask little and expect nothing of the Iraqi government whose job it is to put their country back together.

It seems a little harsher and more anti-Iraqi than his previous anti-war formulations, and I found it slightly jarring. Maybe they've decided that hitting the war harder is the way they're going to close this thing out.

Update: Sorry, this was a reaction to Obama's speech tonight. Thanks to the commenters for noticing that I didn't mention his name.

--Noam Scheiber