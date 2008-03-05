Axelrod On Hillary And The Muslim Question

The Obama strategist on MSNBC just now:

Axelrod: Well, I was surprised, you know, because I know they've been in prayer breakfasts together in Washington. She knows very well that he's a Christian, that he's belonged to United Church of Christ church in Chicago for almost 20 years. She knows all that. I was disappointed that she answered the way she did. Or at least bewildered by it.... I would have think she would have spoken up unequivocally about that in that interview.